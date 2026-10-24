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Berlin darkwave project Vlimmer releases “Augendrang”, the third and final single from its upcoming sixth album, “Kiemenatmung,” on October 23, 2026, via Blackjack Illuminist Records. The two-track release pairs the new song with a German-language cover of The Bangles’ 1989 single “Eternal Flame” as its B-side.

“Augendrang” moves between new wave, post-punk and darkwave, built on restless rhythms, elastic bass grooves and synths. Blackjack Illuminist Records said the track was the final song written for “Kiemenatmung,” with Vlimmer’s Alexander Leonard Donat writing and recording its synths and drum machine in the half hour before a 2026 FIFA World Cup match.

The B-side reworks “Eternal Flame” into a German-language industrial/darkgaze arrangement, replacing the 1989 original’s power-ballad tone with a darker, more atmospheric treatment.

“Augendrang” b/w “Eternal Flame” is available digitally and as a strictly limited CD single, with 15 copies made, each featuring a unique design. “Kiemenatmung” is due in early November 2026.

<a href="https://blackjackilluministrecords.bandcamp.com/album/augendrang-b-w-eternal-flame" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Augendrang b/w Eternal Flame by Vlimmer</a>

About Vlimmer

Vlimmer is a shoegaze and darkwave project started in Berlin by producer Alexander Leonard Donat. The project began with an 18-part EP series released between 2015 and 2020, numbered in Roman numerals from “X” through “XIIIIIIII,” and was featured on the “Face The Beat 6” compilation with the track “Passagier.”

Vlimmer’s debut album, “Nebenkörper,” followed in 2021, moving the project into post-punk with added industrial and noise-rock elements. A second album, “Menschenleere,” brought a catchier, more dancefloor-oriented sound. The third album, “Zerschöpfung,” released in September 2023 via Blackjack Illuminist Records, blended darkwave, post-punk, shoegaze and new wave with tribal drums around themes of exhaustion, destruction and identity crisis.

Side-Line also covered Vlimmer’s “Bodenhex” in February 2025, “Diskomfort” in August 2025 and “Hintersommer” in February 2026. “Augendrang” now closes out the singles campaign for “Kiemenatmung,” billed by the label as Vlimmer’s sixth album and due in early November 2026.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com