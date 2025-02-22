Vlimmer – Bodenhex (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Blackjack Illuminist Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Alexander Donat launched his Vlimmer project in 2015, steadily building an extensive discography of EPs. His fourth album has been released at the end of 2024. “Bodenhex” emerges as an attempt to break away from the familiar and push toward innovation.

While Vlimmer’s music remains rooted in the signature blend of Dark-Wave and Post-Punk achieved with electronic arrangement, this album takes on a grittier, more unfiltered edge, leaning into a rawer Post-Punk aesthetic. Donat’s expressive vocals—always delivered in German when it comes to Vlimmer—continue to be a defining element of his sound.

Some tracks exude a melancholic atmosphere, at times evoking the ethereal textures reminiscent of Cocteau Twins—another recognizable hallmark of the project. While “Bodenhex” delivers several striking moments, over time, its patterns become somewhat predictable. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Lichtbruch”:

https://blackjackilluministrecords.bandcamp.com/track/lichtbruch-2

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

