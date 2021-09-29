FOLLOW US
 
Vlimmer releases debut album, and it’s full electronics

By Sep 29,2021

Out now is the Vlimmer release “Nebenkörper”, the debut album by the Berlin based act Vlimmer. You might kn ow Vlimmer from our Face The Beat 6 compilation on which the project was featured with the track “Passagier”.

The release comes after an 18 EP series and marks a departure from the atmospheric post-punk/goth/shoegaze/electronics. Alex: “You can expect a more aggressive approach of intense (tribal) drumming, contemporary synth sounds (the new Arturia Polybrute) with vocals that oscillate between lamenting gloom, feral energy and ethereal pop, creating a vibrant, dystopic industrial atmosphere.”

Here you can listen to the 12-tracker (mastered by Pete Burns, Kill Shelter).

