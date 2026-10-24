October 24, 2026

Trentemøller shares ‘Your Love Walks Alone’ feat. Sune Rose Wagner

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 24, 2026

Trentemøller shares “Your Love Walks Alone” with Sune Rose Wagner of The Raveonettes, the third single from his self-titled album, out 13 November.

Trentemøller shares 'Your Love Walks Alone' feat. Sune Rose Wagner
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Trentemøller released “Your Love Walks Alone” on 23 October 2026, the third single from his self-titled album, due 13 November on the In My Room label. The track features vocals from Sune Rose Wagner of The Raveonettes.

Related newsTrentemøller shares 'Swerve', the second single from his new self-titled album

Wagner describes the song as “a depiction of pure love slowly winding down and how it affects you in those moments where you realize you’re being ‘replaced.'”

Trentemøller traced the collaboration back to an earlier session: “Ever since Sune sang on my track ‘Deceive,’ we’d been talking about doing another song together. This time I had an instrumental that felt right for his voice, so I sent it over. He loved it, and pretty quickly came back with that great vocal that’s unmistakably Sune / The Raveonettes.” He added: “What I love is how the vocal melody is kind of ‘happy,’ while the lyrics are actually pretty dark. It makes for a good contrast against the more brooding, insistent sound underneath.”

The music video for “Your Love Walks Alone” was made by animator DACU and was released alongside the single. The self-titled album follows two previous singles, “Swerve,” featuring Sakura, and “Terrified,” featuring Mew’s Jonas Bjerre. The ten-track album also includes “Visceral,” “Johnny Boy,” “Halved,” “To Mist,” “Coyote,” “Crash” and “White Hallways.”

Trentemøller will tour Europe from late February through March 2027, including dates in Berlin, Munich, Bern, Paris, Brussels, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, London, Oslo, Gothenburg, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

About Trentemøller

Anders Trentemøller is a Danish producer and musician from Copenhagen. Side-Line previously covered his 2021 album “Memoria,” which followed singles including “All Too Soon” and a collaboration with Tricky, “No One Quite Like You.” In 2025, he remixed The Cure’s “And Nothing Is Forever” for the “Mixes of a Lost World” project.

On 28 August 2026, Trentemøller announced his new self-titled album with the single “Terrified,” featuring Mew’s Jonas Bjerre. He followed it on 24 September 2026 with “Swerve,” featuring Sakura. “Your Love Walks Alone,” released 23 October 2026 with Sune Rose Wagner of The Raveonettes, is the third single. The self-titled album arrives 13 November 2026 on In My Room, ahead of a European tour running from February to March 2027.

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