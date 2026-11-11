November 11, 2026

Sznur sets ‘Bloki z betonu i ciał’ CD on Raubbau

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 11, 2026

Polish power electronics act Sznur releases the CD “Bloki z betonu i ciał” via Raubbau on November 17, 2026, with layout by Stefan Alt.

Sznur "Bloki z betonu i ciał" CD cover art
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Polish power electronics and death industrial act Sznur will release the CD “Bloki z betonu i ciał” through Raubbau on November 17, 2026. The eight-track release is issued in a matte six-panel digipak, with layout by Stefan Alt.

Tracklist for ‘Bloki z betonu i ciał’

The album runs eight tracks: “Bez Tytułu,” “Czerń,” “Obca Twarz,” “Gorycz,” “Algorytm Bólu,” “Gasnąć,” “Stalowy Bóg” and “Smak Potępienia.” It combines power electronics with dark ambient textures and death industrial elements. Sznur recorded the album in February 2025; Kacper Pawluk handled recording, engineering, mixing and mastering.

“Bloki z betonu i ciał” is available to pre-order as a digipak CD and digital album on Bandcamp, through Berlin-based label Raubbau.

About Sznur

Sznur is a power electronics and death industrial act from Poland, performing as Tomek, Vlad and Kuba. “Bloki z betonu i ciał,” released through Raubbau, continues the project’s work within that scene, built around dense, abrasive sonic arrangements.

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