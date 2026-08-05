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Ukrainian ambient artist Bohdan Stupak releases the eight-track album “a place in memories” on Projekt Records on August 7, 2026. The album is available as a name-your-price digital download on Bandcamp and is Stupak’s twelfth release overall, and his second for the Philadelphia-based label, following “book of sorrow” in October 2025.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/a-place-in-memories" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a place in memories by Bohdan Stupak</a>

“a place in memories” moves through eight tracks: “endless fields,” “horizon,” “orchards,” “mist,” “old porch,” “whispers,” “rings on the water” and “fireflies.” The genres span ambient, drone, minimalism and dark ambient.

The concept behind ‘a place in memories’

Stupak traces the album’s origin to a memory of the Black Sea from 2017, a part of Ukraine now under occupation. He explained the idea in the album’s release notes:

“Initially, the idea for this album came to me while recalling good times I had in 2017 at the Black Sea. I caught myself thinking that I consider this (now occupied) part of Ukraine not as a geographic region but rather as a certain point in the past. A time when I was full of hope, love, and the future seemed like a straight, easy stride. I think many of us have a certain place where they felt that way. A place in memories.”

“So I decided to expand this concept. Musically, the album has two voices: one of them is a low, massive, mostly major drone, the other one is a collection of various high-pitched drones of different feelings and textures. Some of them are slightly dissonant, others are passionate, some are minor. This is how memory plays tricks on us: making some things better upon reflection than they actually were back then or presenting some good things as bittersweet because they have passed.”

“Through the course of the album, music gets darker and more tense, yet at some point things break and new abstract textures arrive: computer-generated bells, crackles, plucks. This is how bravely facing the dark corners of our past enriches our personalities with new facets.”

“This is how the album ends: with soothing closure, a combination of various textures and methods.”

About Bohdan Stupak

Bohdan Stupak is an ambient and drone artist based in Kyiv, Ukraine, who mixes minimalist and experimental electronic music. His tenth release, “book of sorrow,” came out on Projekt Records on October 3, 2025: a six-track work built from a single processed guitar, sitting between ambient and neoclassical music. “a place in memories,” his twelfth release, is his second album for the label, continuing that relationship. Stupak’s catalog spans several other labels and self-releases on Bandcamp; no independent Discogs entry for the artist is available to cross-check the full chronology.

Projekt Records, based in Philadelphia, US, has released and reissued material from acts including Black Tape For A Blue Girl, Lycia, VEiiLA, Unto Ashes and Stratosphere.

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