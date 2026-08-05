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Ambient and Berlin School electronic duo Cells Interlinked, based in Lviv, Ukraine, release the digital album Cold Spring Notes on Cyclical Dreams. The album went online on May 22, 2026, and runs across six tracks: “Water Wheel,” “Cloudy Lake & Little Fishes,” “I’m SQ: Stream,” “I’m SQ: Flow,” “Cold Spring Day,” and “Drift (Summer Memories About Spring).”

‘Cold Spring Notes’ mixes Berlin School sequencing with field recordings

“Cold Spring Notes” combines Berlin School-style analogue sequencing with ambient electronics, field recordings and live analogue synth improvisation. Rather than addressing the war directly, the duo describes the record as centered on attentive listening and shifts in perception experienced while living and creating in Ukraine during wartime. Setting out that intent, Cells Interlinked “reflects on attentive listening and the subtle transformations of perception” that emerged from that period.

<a href="https://cyclicaldreams.bandcamp.com/album/cold-spring-notes-cyd-0158" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cold Spring Notes by Cells Interlinked</a>

Cyclical Dreams has previously issued releases covered by Side-Line, including D*Time’s “Nightwoven” and Christian Wittman’s “Andromeda”, both also positioned within the ambient and Berlin School space.

About Cells Interlinked

Cells Interlinked is an ambient, Berlin School and experimental electronic project based in Lviv, Ukraine, formed by Albert and Maria Zakharov. Both musicians have released electronic, industrial, EDM and indie-rock music for more than twenty years before combining forces in this project. Their sound draws on analogue synthesizers, guitar, acoustic instruments and vocals, sometimes processed through a vocoder, with stated reference points including Klaus Schulze, Tangerine Dream’s Virgin-era work, Vince Clarke and Brian Eno.

Cells Interlinked released the album “Within” on February 28, 2025, through the label Sincronía del Viento. That record is rooted in ambient and traditional electronic music but includes darker, post-industrial and experimental pieces, among them the tracks “Within,” “Eternity,” “Nightfall” and “Constructions Dissolve.” “Cold Spring Notes” follows “Within” as the duo’s next full release, moving to Cyclical Dreams for its Berlin School-centered sequel.

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