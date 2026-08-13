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Although Dirk Serries may have retired the Vidna Obmana moniker years ago, albums continue to be released under the name. While these are usually reissues or live recordings, this particular series is generating significant interest. The third installment in the “Twilight Of Perception Redux” series compiles rare and previously unreleased recordings from the Belgian project’s archives, spanning the years 1996 to 2006. The three CDs contain a total of 18 tracks, no fewer than 13 of which fall into the category of—let’s call them—‘curiosities’.

Each disc features six tracks that immediately draw the listener into Vidna Obmana’s unique world. These are long, elaborate compositions characterized by generally slow, tribal rhythms that merge with deep, astral, and dreamlike soundscapes. Dirk Serries’ universe evokes a sense of mystery—and at times, a certain darkness—accentuated by field recordings and various forms of sound manipulation. At times, you feel as though you are wandering through a labyrinth of crystalline sounds; moments later, you are drawn towards an imaginary black hole, only to undergo an almost abyssal experience on the next track. Occasionally, a guitar emerges, played in an Ambient style that adds a touch of diversity to the overall atmosphere. Vidna Obmana was a project that fused different styles into a unique whole—a universe where Tribal and Ambient music formed a symbiotic relationship, sweeping the listener away into an imaginative world of richness, even on the darker tracks.

This album is a perfect addition to the Vidna Obmana discography for many enthusiasts. Even decades after their creation, these tracks retain an irresistible allure—like a forbidden space where you simply have to discover what is unfolding inside. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Threshold Of Obstruction”:

<a href="https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/threshold-of-obstruction" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Threshold Of Obstruction by Vidna Obmana</a>

About Vidna Obmana

Vidna Obmana is the pseudonym of Belgian composer Dirk Serries, born in 1968. Serries recorded as Vidna Obmana from 1984 until 2007, when he officially retired the name, moving his active work to the Fear Falls Burning project. The name is Serbian for “optical illusion”. Working in Ambient, Minimal and Drone music, Serries released albums through labels including ND Records, Hypnos Recordings, Soleilmoon Recordings and Projekt Records, and collaborated with artists such as Steve Roach, Asmus Tietchens and Bass Communion. The original “Twilight Of Perception” appeared on Projekt in 1997. “Twilight Of Perception Redux Volume Three 1996 – 2006” compiles archival recordings from that period on Zoharum.

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