Avarice In Audio release ‘Welcome To Weimar America’

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Australian dark electro duo Avarice In Audio released “Welcome To Weimar America” on 11 September 2026 through Alfa Matrix. The 12-track digital album is the seventh full-length from Gerry Hawkins and Lawrie B (Studio-X) and pushes the duo’s sound toward industrial rock, elektro-metal and guitar-driven material.

The tracklist runs “Welcome Home”, “Let Them Eat Violence”, “I Know You”, “Time To Swing”, “Bareback In Babylon”, “The End Is Nigh”, “Let The Boreal Burn (v.2026)” featuring Static Logic, “Prophet & Loss”, “Our Trade Is War”, “The Devil Gets His Due”, “Baroque Ruins” and an Avarice In Audio remix of “Bareback In Babylon”. Artwork is by Kallisti Design.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/welcome-to-weimar-america" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Welcome To Weimar America by Avarice In Audio</a>

“Let The Boreal Burn (v.2026)” reworks a track with longtime collaborator Static Logic, and the closing track remixes “Bareback In Babylon” in the band’s own hands. Alfa Matrix describes the album as the duo’s “most extreme, abrasive and deliberately uncomfortable” record to date, moving away from the darker synth-pop, harsh elektro and EBM of their earlier catalogue.

Avarice In Audio’s history on Alfa Matrix

Avarice In Audio previously released “Tear Heaven In Half” on Alfa Matrix in October 2024, a 17-track album that folded in Drum ‘n’ Bass, techno and hard-rock elements and featured Static Logic, Canadian artist Virtual Terrorist and Studio-X. Before that came the “Drowning One” EP (September 2024) and the single “Wicked Die Alone” (February 2024). “Welcome To Weimar America” is the duo’s first full album since “Tear Heaven In Half”.

About Avarice In Audio

Avarice In Audio is an Australian dark electro project built around Gerry Hawkins and Lawrie B, who also records as Studio-X. The band’s fourth album, “From The Rib Of Adam”, preceded a reduction to the current two-person line-up. As a duo, Avarice In Audio released the “The Language Of Violence” EP in June 2022, featuring a remix by aggrotech act Viscera Drip and a version by Studio-X, ahead of the fifth album “Our Idols Are Filth” in October 2022, which included collaborations with iVardensphere and the Italian project T-Error Machinez.

The band returned with the “I Pray” EP in February 2021 featuring Assemblage 23’s Tom Shear, and later issued the “War Tanz” EP with an accompanying video in April 2023. “Tear Heaven In Half” followed in October 2024, described by Gerry Hawkins in a Side-Line interview as splitting into a heavier first half and a softer, futurepop-leaning second half. “Welcome To Weimar America” is the band’s seventh studio album and continues the collaboration with Static Logic that ran through “Tear Heaven In Half”.

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