Clan of Xymox – Limbo (Album – Trisol / Metropolis Records)

Genre/Influences: Gothic, New-Wave, Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: One year after the last album (cf. “Spider On The Wall”) Clan Of Xymox already strikes back with a new opus. Because of the pandemic the band driven by Ronny Moorings wasn’t able to tour so they made a new album instead.

Content: “Limbo” moves on where previous releases stopped. I should say an easy recognizable Gothic sound refined with Wave-Pop elements. The past years saw the work of Clan Of Xymox touched by catchy elements. There’s a perfect balance between guitar and electronics with the charismatic vocals of the band’s frontman on top.

+ + + : “Limbo” doesn’t bring anything new, but according to me this work moves a step further as the previous album. The songs are more melodic, revealing several potential hits. “No Way Out” and “Lockdown” both are appropriate titles for the dark age we’re living in; quite curiously the times are getting darker while Clan Of Xymox is becoming more catchy. But they also hold on to their good-old dark approach. “In Control” and “The Great Depression” are a few other attention grabbers. The main strength of this work is the perfect balance between all elements, influences and instruments. “Limbo” creates a perfect sonic bridge between the band’s early sound and approach on one side and a more catchy production on the other side.

– – – : Quite curiously the previously released singles from this album aren’t my personal favorites.

Conclusion: Lockdown seems to have been a very inspiring muse to this great album.

Best songs: “No Way Out”, “Lockdown”, “In Control”, “The Great Depression”, “How Long?”, “Brave New World”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.clanofxymox.com / www.facebook.com/clanofxymox.official

Labels: www.trisol.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Trisol-Music-Group/104166526285471 / www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords