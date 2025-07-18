July 25, 2025

Suicide Commando revisits debut album on new EP ‘Final Stage’ – Out now via Out Of Line Music

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 18, 2025
Suicide Commando revisits debut album on new EP 'Final Stage'

Suicide Commando revisits debut album on new EP 'Final Stage'

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Belgian electro-industrial act Suicide Commando will release a new EP titled “Final Stage” on July 18, 2025 via Out Of Line Music. The EP will be available as a limited edition CD and red transparent vinyl.

The release marks a return to the project’s early roots, with frontman Johan Van Roy calling it “back to the essence, back to the core! No compromises, no frills, no stupid fashion show…”

The six-track EP features five reinterpretations of songs originally released on the 1994 debut album “Critical Stage”. According to the label, these are not standard remixes but “full-scale modern reinterpretations.” The EP also includes a new track, “De weg”, which is notable for being the first Suicide Commando song performed in Van Roy’s native Dutch. “De weg” was released ahead of the EP on June 5, 2025.

Tracklist for “Final Stage” EP:

  1. Where Do We Go From Here? [Final Stage]
  2. H.I.V.+ [Disease Disease]
  3. Traumatize [Shaking 2025]
  4. Fate [Death is Coming… Again!]
  5. Necrophilia [Body to Body]
  6. De weg

The EP follows earlier work including the 2025 reissue of “The Pain That You Like” featuring Jean-Luc De Meyer.

Suicide Commando 2025 tour

  • 20 July – Cologne, Germany
  • 22 August – Leiria, Portugal
  • 5–7 September – Deutzen, Germany
  • 12 September – Karlsruhe, Germany
  • 13 September – Lindau, Germany
  • 11 October – Montreal, Canada
  • 8 November – Liberec, Czech Republic
  • 14 November – Hameln, Germany
  • 15 November – Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany
  • 27 December – Langen, Germany

About Suicide Commando

Suicide Commando was founded in 1986 by Johan Van Roy in Leopoldsburg, Belgium. Initially self-released on tape, the project quickly became a cornerstone of the electro-industrial scene.

Suicide Commando
Related newsSuicide Commando – Final Stage (Digital/CD/Vinyl EP – Out Of Line)

After signing with Off Beat in the mid-1990s, Van Roy released “Critical Stage” in 1994, followed by albums such as “Stored Images” (1995) and “Mindstrip” (2000), the latter via Dependent Records.

Later releases like “Bind, Torture, Kill” (2006), “When Evil Speaks” (2013), and “Forest of the Impaled” (2017) solidified the project’s fame.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

The Breath Of Life interview: 'Wearing black clothes even if it’s sunny'

The Breath Of Life interview: ‘Wearing black clothes even if it’s sunny’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
Massive Ego

Massive Ego release new single ‘Man Become Monster’ via Out Of Line

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
-ii- (Photo by Benjamin Racine)

-ii- unveil new single ‘The Birth of Venus’ ahead of sophomore LP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
Nihon No Wave Vol. 1 & 2 reissued on vinyl via Mecanica - Japan’s 1980s underground electronic movement compiled

Nihon No Wave Vol. 1 & 2 reissued on vinyl via Mecanica – Japan’s 1980s underground electronic movement compiled

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
Visible Sound release experimental sound project 'Nikola Tesla’s Mattergy' via Soleilmoon

Visible Sound release experimental sound project ‘Nikola Tesla’s Mattergy’ via Soleilmoon

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025