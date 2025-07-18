Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Belgian electro-industrial act Suicide Commando will release a new EP titled “Final Stage” on July 18, 2025 via Out Of Line Music. The EP will be available as a limited edition CD and red transparent vinyl.

The release marks a return to the project’s early roots, with frontman Johan Van Roy calling it “back to the essence, back to the core! No compromises, no frills, no stupid fashion show…”

The six-track EP features five reinterpretations of songs originally released on the 1994 debut album “Critical Stage”. According to the label, these are not standard remixes but “full-scale modern reinterpretations.” The EP also includes a new track, “De weg”, which is notable for being the first Suicide Commando song performed in Van Roy’s native Dutch. “De weg” was released ahead of the EP on June 5, 2025.

Tracklist for “Final Stage” EP:

Where Do We Go From Here? [Final Stage] H.I.V.+ [Disease Disease] Traumatize [Shaking 2025] Fate [Death is Coming… Again!] Necrophilia [Body to Body] De weg

The EP follows earlier work including the 2025 reissue of “The Pain That You Like” featuring Jean-Luc De Meyer.

Suicide Commando 2025 tour

20 July – Cologne, Germany

22 August – Leiria, Portugal

5–7 September – Deutzen, Germany

12 September – Karlsruhe, Germany

13 September – Lindau, Germany

11 October – Montreal, Canada

8 November – Liberec, Czech Republic

14 November – Hameln, Germany

15 November – Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

27 December – Langen, Germany

About Suicide Commando

Suicide Commando was founded in 1986 by Johan Van Roy in Leopoldsburg, Belgium. Initially self-released on tape, the project quickly became a cornerstone of the electro-industrial scene.

After signing with Off Beat in the mid-1990s, Van Roy released “Critical Stage” in 1994, followed by albums such as “Stored Images” (1995) and “Mindstrip” (2000), the latter via Dependent Records.

Later releases like “Bind, Torture, Kill” (2006), “When Evil Speaks” (2013), and “Forest of the Impaled” (2017) solidified the project’s fame.

