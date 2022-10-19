Ukraine’s female-fronted alternative/industrial metal band Aghiazma returns with all new album

Good news from Ukraine as the female-fronted alternative/industrial metal band Aghiazma has set November 30th, 2022 as the release date for their second full-length album “Carnage”. The album was recorded and mixed at Lizard Production in 2022 and counts 6 tracks.

Many will know Aghiazma from their participation in our free charity download compilation “Electronic Resistance – A Darkwave / Post​-​Punk Compilation From The Ukrainian Underground” available via Bandcamp.

Here’s the artwork for the new album.

About Aghiazma

The band was created in 2013 in Kyiv, Ukraine and by 2015 made it to the finals of Global Battle of the Bands in Ukraine where they took the 5th place. At the beginning of 2017, the band took part in the semi-finals of the national selection for Eurovision 2017. In 2018 Aghiazma released their first long-play album “Plus Ultra” and after some touring with “Plus Ultra” the band started to release new singles supported by video clips. The band also orientated the sound of their songs to include more metal ingredients.

In 2020 and 2021 they collaborated with Super Sus for the videos for “Bloody Rite” and “You Spin Me Round” as you can see below.