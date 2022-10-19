Industrial / post rock act Amphettamine release new single ‘Above Heaven’

Amphettamine is a solo project, conceived and founded in early 2020 in Brazil by Amandha…

Industrial / post rock act Amphettamine release new single'Above Heaven'

Amphettamine is a solo project, conceived and founded in early 2020 in Brazil by Amandha Ribaski (songwriter and vocalist). The project also has the participation of guest musicians: Roberto Hendrigo (Remedy Tones, Marven James, ex-Semblant), Malcom Gouvêa (Independent) and Jefferson Verdani (Cülpado, Jailor, Axecuter and Sadtheory), who participated in some songs, as composers or performers.

Out now from this industrial / post rock project is a new single, “Above Heaven” out on all streaming platforms via Electric Funeral Records.

Amandha Ribaski explains the song: “This song talks about feeling alone in the universe, referring to the disbelief of divine powers, being just what we are: cells that are part of this complex planet called “Earth”, reinforcing the idea that we will never die, we will mutate into another capable physical form to integrate the ecosystem. Another part of the song talks about having depression and feeling exhausted, without energy due to the use of antidepressants. The track’s melody follows this melancholic theme.”

Here’s the video for “Above Heaven”.


