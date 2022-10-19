Colossloth – Promethean Meat (Album – Cold Spring)

October 19, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Rhythmic-Noise, Industrial. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Wooly Woolaston aka Colossloth strikes back with his…

Genre/Influences: Rhythmic-Noise, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Wooly Woolaston aka Colossloth strikes back with his fourth full length album released by Cold Spring. He also released a few earlier albums before the Cold Spring period.

Content: I always linked Colossloth to heavy experiments in Noise. This album is not that different for the Noise influence, but the production became more rhythmic than ever before. From a pure anarchistic and improvised-like approach to heavier, rhythmed, pieces leading the listener into frenetic dance and transcendental sensation this work has a lot to offer.

+ + + : This is without a shadow of a doubt the hardest work by Colossloth and especially the accentuated rhythmic format sounds great. The work might appeal for lovers of true Noise improvisation but also for Rhythmic-Noise fans in need of dance. I like the heavy, repetitive, noise loops mixed with Industrial sound treatments leading you into trance. There’s also the more atypical “Dead Swan Song” which is slower and guided by ghost-like female vocals.

– – – : I’m less convinced by the debut part of the work which is more into pure improvisation.

Conclusion: This album sounds like being composed by a sonic ogre turning noises into dance.

Best songs: “Flowering Discipline”, “Dead Swan Song”, “Tethering The Constellation”, “Drownsize”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/colossloth

Label: www.coldspring.co.uk / www.facebook.com/coldspringhq


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Ukraine's female-fronted alternative/industrial metal band Aghiazma returns with all new album

Ukraine’s female-fronted alternative/industrial metal band Aghiazma returns with all new album

October 19, 2022 bernard
Industrial / post rock act Amphettamine release new single 'Above Heaven'

Industrial / post rock act Amphettamine release new single ‘Above Heaven’

October 19, 2022 bernard
Cat Rapes Dog sees vinyl reissue of 'Biodegradable' and 'Moosehair Underwear' albums

Cat Rapes Dog sees vinyl reissue of ‘Biodegradable’ and ‘Moosehair Underwear’ albums

October 18, 2022 bernard
Nordic folk / ambient band Nytt Land release gothic western-inspired EP 'Ritual: Blood of the West' in November, new single out now

Shamanic dark folk duo Nytt Land reveals Western-inspired version of ‘Song of U-Gra’ + video

October 18, 2022 bernard
Dead Voices On Air re-release debut album with extra material as 'Abrader Redux'

Dead Voices On Air re-release debut album with extra material as ‘Abrader Redux’

October 18, 2022 bernard