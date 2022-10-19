Colossloth – Promethean Meat (Album – Cold Spring)
Genre/Influences: Rhythmic-Noise, Industrial. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Wooly Woolaston aka Colossloth strikes back with his…
Genre/Influences: Rhythmic-Noise, Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Wooly Woolaston aka Colossloth strikes back with his fourth full length album released by Cold Spring. He also released a few earlier albums before the Cold Spring period.
Content: I always linked Colossloth to heavy experiments in Noise. This album is not that different for the Noise influence, but the production became more rhythmic than ever before. From a pure anarchistic and improvised-like approach to heavier, rhythmed, pieces leading the listener into frenetic dance and transcendental sensation this work has a lot to offer.
+ + + : This is without a shadow of a doubt the hardest work by Colossloth and especially the accentuated rhythmic format sounds great. The work might appeal for lovers of true Noise improvisation but also for Rhythmic-Noise fans in need of dance. I like the heavy, repetitive, noise loops mixed with Industrial sound treatments leading you into trance. There’s also the more atypical “Dead Swan Song” which is slower and guided by ghost-like female vocals.
– – – : I’m less convinced by the debut part of the work which is more into pure improvisation.
Conclusion: This album sounds like being composed by a sonic ogre turning noises into dance.
Best songs: “Flowering Discipline”, “Dead Swan Song”, “Tethering The Constellation”, “Drownsize”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/colossloth
