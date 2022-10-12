Twins In Fear – Nothing But A Dream (Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Electro-Punk-Pop, Trip-Pop, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Driven by Maria and Lena, theUkrainian-Swiss duo this summer struck back with their second full length album, which comes two years after “Unification”.

Content: The work remains a true sonic mishmash or just a collage of multiple influences. It’s a diversified piece of music, which also comes back in the production of the vocals, alternating German- and English language. Some parts remind me of Björk while others might appeal to fans of Grausame Töchter. The songs have been boosted by surprising Metal guitar riffs, but globally speaking the work is, in my opinion pretty Pop-driven.

+ + + : The least I can say is that Twins In Fear have seriously improved their production while seriously empowered by guitar riffs. The album stands for a creative- and original sound mixing passion, fun, rage, and power. But the main strength of this work is that it’s all remains compact, which is not an easy thing considering the multiple influences running through this work. There are several great songs, but I recommend listening to “Disappearance” for its styled composition and ‘hot-pop’ style. Another noticeable cut is “Illusion” for its harder, Industrial touch on top of the Pop basis.

– – – : There are a few passages leading you into reverie, which is not my favorite side of the work.

Conclusion: After an hesitant debut album Twins In Fear strikes back with a true sonic smasher; girls with testosterone!

Best songs: “Disappearance”, “Illusion”, “Stoff Für Meine Seele”, “Nothing But A Dream”, “Creep-Py”, “Nothing Be Like Twins In Fear”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063560821950

Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206