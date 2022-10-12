Curse Mackey – Immoral Emporium (Album – Negative Gain Productions)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Electro-Pop, Industrial-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Three years after his debut album “Instant Exorcism”, American artist Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers, Pigface, My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult…) strikes back with a new full length.
Content: It’s not an easy thing defining the sound of this project. There’s a naughty Pop sound hanging over the work, which is however infused by darker and harder guitar riffs. Even the dreamy passages are inhibited by darkness and a kind of uncomfortable, evil sensation.
+ + + : Curse Mackey avoids easy Electro-Pop and other Industrial clichés. That creates the originality of his work, but also the challenge. You’ll however discover noticeable songs like the previously released single track “Lacerations” which remains a great piece supported by an obscure sphere. “Altar Of Falsehoods” is another attention grabber, which is driven by a cool rhythm.
– – – : This is not a bite-sized piece of music, which needs a few listening before you get into it.
Conclusion: Somewhere in between a perverted Electro-Pop format and soft Industrial music.
Best songs: “Lacerations – LP Cut”, “Altar Of Falsehoods”, “A Sharp Reminder”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.cursemackey.com / www.facebook.com/curse.mackey
