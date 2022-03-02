Vidna Obmana – The River Of Appearance (Album – Zoharum)

March 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Ambient, Experimental. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This album is a reissue to celebrate…

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Ambient, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This album is a reissue to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vidna Obmana’s “The River Of Appearance” originally released in 1996 by Projekt. Vidna Obmana was a project by Belgian musician Dirk Serries who released an impressive number of works till 2009 when he stopped Vidna Obmana to concentrate on other projects. Notice by the way the artist himself released a bonus cassette to this Zoharum production.

Content: “The River Of Appearance” remains a poignant and delicate Cinematic experience. The composition has something relaxing and dreamy. The composition gives you the feeling of moving in an atmosphere without gravity driven through piano sounds, flutes ao. Notice by the way the front cover and artwork is different from the original edit.

+ + + : It’s hard to say if this album is fully representative for the impressive work of the artist, but twenty five years later (twenty six in the meantime) it hasn’t lost its original magic. I like the abyssal sphere emerging from the work, which has something reposing and gentle.

– – : The album is for sure a must have for the fans, but probably not the kind of release catching the attention of a wider audience. I see it more as an ode from Zoharum to this talented artist.

Conclusion: Vidna Obmana remains a fascinating experience even since Dirk serries abandoned his project. 

Best songs: “Streamers Of Stillness”, “A Scenic Fall”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063709950512

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Mexican dark electro act Shinigami IND launches 'Alice In The Borderland' debut album

Mexican dark electro act Shinigami IND launches ‘Alice In The Borderland’ debut album

March 1, 2022 bernard
Anastave launches 'Cover the Dust', a dark dub infested track

Anastave launches ‘Cover the Dust’, a dark dub infested track

March 1, 2022 bernard
Ukrainian dark electro act Blazerjacket premieres 'Get Out' video

Ukrainian dark electro act Blazerjacket premieres ‘Get Out’ video

February 28, 2022 bernard
US based electro industrial act Scars Are Soulless back with sophomore album 'Resurrection' on Insane Records

US based electro industrial act Scars Are Soulless back with sophomore album ‘Resurrection’ on Insane Records

February 28, 2022 bernard
German wave / witch house act Dedalos returns with first chapter in an album trilogy: 'Slow Death'

German wave / witch house act Dedalos returns with first chapter in an album trilogy: ‘Slow Death’

February 28, 2022 bernard