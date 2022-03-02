Vidna Obmana – The River Of Appearance (Album – Zoharum)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Ambient, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This album is a reissue to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vidna Obmana’s “The River Of Appearance” originally released in 1996 by Projekt. Vidna Obmana was a project by Belgian musician Dirk Serries who released an impressive number of works till 2009 when he stopped Vidna Obmana to concentrate on other projects. Notice by the way the artist himself released a bonus cassette to this Zoharum production.
Content: “The River Of Appearance” remains a poignant and delicate Cinematic experience. The composition has something relaxing and dreamy. The composition gives you the feeling of moving in an atmosphere without gravity driven through piano sounds, flutes ao. Notice by the way the front cover and artwork is different from the original edit.
+ + + : It’s hard to say if this album is fully representative for the impressive work of the artist, but twenty five years later (twenty six in the meantime) it hasn’t lost its original magic. I like the abyssal sphere emerging from the work, which has something reposing and gentle.
– – – : The album is for sure a must have for the fans, but probably not the kind of release catching the attention of a wider audience. I see it more as an ode from Zoharum to this talented artist.
Conclusion: Vidna Obmana remains a fascinating experience even since Dirk serries abandoned his project.
Best songs: “Streamers Of Stillness”, “A Scenic Fall”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063709950512
Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum
