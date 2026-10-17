October 17, 2026

Kill Instinct release new single ‘Pretty Little Nightmare’

Britta Pirkko October 17, 2026

Canadian electro-industrial duo Kill Instinct release the single “Pretty Little Nightmare” via Freak Power, following their album “kill.two//Behavioral Sink.”

Kill Instinct cover art for the single Pretty Little Nightmare
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Canadian electro-industrial duo Kill Instinct released the single “Pretty Little Nightmare” on October 16, 2026, through Freak Power. The single follows the band’s second album, “kill.two//Behavioral Sink,” which arrived in August 2026.

Related newsKill Instinct move 'Kill Two: Behavioral Sink' release to August 7

The Toronto-based project, consisting of Phil Gonzo and Lea Ashley, has had a busy year. Alongside the release of their second album, they also joined forces with Norwegian electronic act Apoptygma Berzerk, who contributed an official remix of their track “Control” in July 2026.

“Pretty Little Nightmare” runs just over four minutes and was written, produced and performed by Kill Instinct. Additional production credits include Alex Gonzales for vocal co-production, Philip Halloran for engineering and Mike Marra for mastering.

“Pretty Little Nightmare” is available digitally, including as a name-your-price download on Bandcamp.

About Kill Instinct

Kill Instinct are a Toronto-based electro-industrial duo consisting of Phil Gonzo and Lea Ashley. The band’s second album, “kill.two//Behavioral Sink,” arrived in August 2026. In July 2026, Norwegian electronic act Apoptygma Berzerk contributed an official remix of the duo’s track “Control.” “Pretty Little Nightmare,” released October 16, 2026 through Freak Power, is the band’s latest single.

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