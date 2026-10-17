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Canadian electro-industrial duo Kill Instinct released the single “Pretty Little Nightmare” on October 16, 2026, through Freak Power. The single follows the band’s second album, “kill.two//Behavioral Sink,” which arrived in August 2026.

The Toronto-based project, consisting of Phil Gonzo and Lea Ashley, has had a busy year. Alongside the release of their second album, they also joined forces with Norwegian electronic act Apoptygma Berzerk, who contributed an official remix of their track “Control” in July 2026.

“Pretty Little Nightmare” runs just over four minutes and was written, produced and performed by Kill Instinct. Additional production credits include Alex Gonzales for vocal co-production, Philip Halloran for engineering and Mike Marra for mastering.

<a href="https://killinstinct.bandcamp.com/track/pretty-little-nightmare" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Pretty Little Nightmare by Kill Instinct</a>

“Pretty Little Nightmare” is available digitally, including as a name-your-price download on Bandcamp.

About Kill Instinct

Kill Instinct are a Toronto-based electro-industrial duo consisting of Phil Gonzo and Lea Ashley. The band’s second album, “kill.two//Behavioral Sink,” arrived in August 2026. In July 2026, Norwegian electronic act Apoptygma Berzerk contributed an official remix of the duo’s track “Control.” “Pretty Little Nightmare,” released October 16, 2026 through Freak Power, is the band’s latest single.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them