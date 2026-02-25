Diorama announce new album 'A Substitute for Light' - Out in April on Accession

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The German electro-wave act Diorama will release their 11th studio album “A Substitute for Light” on 10 April 2026 via Accession Records. The 11-track album appears as digiCD, digital release and a limited dark blue 2LP edition scheduled for the same day.

Pre-orders are open now including via the band’s own shop and the Diary of Dreams / Accession webshop.

“A Substitute for Light” is according to the label an album built around different faces of light as promise, guidance and deception, tied to screens, surfaces and fading memories. Musically Diorama keep arrangements stripped back on this 11th studio album, using clear structures, prominent melodies and vocals pushed to the foreground.

A first single, “No Complications“, was released digitally on 12 December 2025 via Accession.

A second single, “More Gold,” followed in January 2026, again with an official video shot in October 2025 during their concert in Belgrade (Serbia).

About Diorama

Diorama is a dark electronic band from Reutlingen, Germany, founded in 1996 by vocalist, lyricist and pianist Torben Wendt. The project’s early demo work attracted the interest of Adrian Hates from Diary of Dreams and led to a long-running collaboration with Accession, which released the debut album “Pale” in 1999.

Keyboardist and co-producer Felix Marc joined around the second album “Her Liquid Arms”, released in 2001, which shifted the sound further toward electronic arrangements while keeping the project’s atmospheric character. With bassist Bernard Le Sigue added to the line-up, the band issued “The Art of Creating Confusing Spirits” in 2002 and toured Europe as support for Diary of Dreams.

Guitarist Sash Fiddler joined in the mid-2000s, coinciding with the fourth album “Amaroid” (2005). Diorama continued to develop a dense, club-compatible electropop sound on later albums such as “A Different Life” (2007), “Cubed” (2010) and “Even the Devil Doesn’t Care “(2013).

The 2016 album “Zero Soldier Army” and the re-issue of “Pale” followed. In 2018, Wendt and Marc joined forces with Adrian Hates for the joint project Coma Alliance, and released a debut album.

Diorama’s tenth studio album “Tiny Missing Fragments” followed in 2020. We interviewed Diorama around that time.

In 2022, Diorama released the remix album “Fast Advance Fast Reverse“, collecting reworks and alternative versions from the “Tiny Missing Fragments” release. And in 2026 the band will drop its 11th album “A Substitute for Light”.

As of 2026, the core line-up consists of Torben Wendt (vocals, keys, percussion), Felix Marc (keys, vocals, co-production), Zura (Zura) Nakamura / Dzagnidze (guitar) and Markus “Marquess” Halter (drums).

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)