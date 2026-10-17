Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Torture Gallery is an American-Danish duo, bringing together David Christian (Cervello Elettronico) and Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip) in a notable collaboration. Their debut album features 10 tracks, plus a remix by Ah Cama-Sotz.

The music evokes classic Electro-Industrial, immediately bringing to mind the sound of Dive. Harsh, distorted sonic manipulations, a cold and cutting atmosphere, and danceable production are topped off by Claus Larsen’s vocals, which range from singing to frantic, possessed-sounding screams. All of this strongly recalls the successful formula pioneered by Dive. However, this feels more like an influence than a direct imitation, as Torture Gallery manages to carve out a distinctive sound of its own. A few instrumental tracks take the intensity up a notch, venturing towards Power-Noise. It is clear that these two artists have found a strong creative synergy, resulting in an album packed with compelling material. As an added bonus, the album features a highly inspired, danceable Industrial remix by Herman Klapholz, aka Ah Cama-Sotz.

While the album may come as a surprise, it proves to be a thoroughly successful experiment that leaves one hoping for a follow-up. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Future Evil”:

https://handsofficial.bandcamp.com/track/future-evil

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com