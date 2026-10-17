October 17, 2026

Torture Gallery – Opening Wounds Of The Shocking Truth (Digital/CD Album – Hands)  

Inferno Sound Diaries October 17, 2026
Torture Gallery – "Opening Wounds Of The Shocking Truth" album cover
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Torture Gallery is an American-Danish duo, bringing together David Christian (Cervello Elettronico) and Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip) in a notable collaboration. Their debut album features 10 tracks, plus a remix by Ah Cama-Sotz.

The music evokes classic Electro-Industrial, immediately bringing to mind the sound of Dive. Harsh, distorted sonic manipulations, a cold and cutting atmosphere, and danceable production are topped off by Claus Larsen’s vocals, which range from singing to frantic, possessed-sounding screams. All of this strongly recalls the successful formula pioneered by Dive. However, this feels more like an influence than a direct imitation, as Torture Gallery manages to carve out a distinctive sound of its own. A few instrumental tracks take the intensity up a notch, venturing towards Power-Noise. It is clear that these two artists have found a strong creative synergy, resulting in an album packed with compelling material. As an added bonus, the album features a highly inspired, danceable Industrial remix by Herman Klapholz, aka Ah Cama-Sotz.

While the album may come as a surprise, it proves to be a thoroughly successful experiment that leaves one hoping for a follow-up. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Future Evil”:

https://handsofficial.bandcamp.com/track/future-evil

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Eurythmics "In the Garden" 1981 debut album cover art

Eurythmics’ ‘In the Garden’ turns 45 on 16 October

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 16, 2026
Reflexion band photo, 2026 lineup on a stairwell

Reflexion returns with ‘Death of Dolor’, first new music since 2010

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 16, 2026
The Human League "Dare" 1981 album cover

The Human League’s ‘Dare’ turns 45 on 16 October

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 16, 2026
Ministry band photo

Ministry sets final album ‘Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)’ for 30 October on Cleopatra Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 16, 2026
Suzi Sabotage holding a black umbrella in a black-and-white portrait

Suzi Sabotage sets ‘Sacrifice’ single for 15 October

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 15, 2026