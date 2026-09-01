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Six years after two self-released EPs, Ton:Fehler have a label. The German electronic duo released their debut album “Der Charme des Stumpfen” on 28 August 2026, their first record for Danse Macabre Records. The thirteen tracks run 37 minutes and 41 seconds and mix German EBM with techno, with the two members trading vocals across the record.

What is on ‘Der Charme des Stumpfen’

Eleven of the thirteen tracks are new songs: “Der Konjunktiv”, “Evolution Rückwärts”, “Kaputt”, “Bliss Point”, “Bibeltreu und Faktenscheu”, “Normkonform”, “Will ich nicht”, “Erklärer”, “Radsport”, “Tanzreflex” and “Fokus”. Two remixes close the album. Zweite Jugend rework “Bliss Point” and Aktion : Fiasko take on “Erklärer”. “Normkonform”, at 3:32, is the longest song on the record.

The lyrics are in German throughout and stay with everyday life rather than genre imagery. Danse Macabre Records describes the album as posing critical questions without supplying answers, and names “Normkonform” as the track that pushes the contradictions furthest. Irony and social criticism run through the writing, and the duo keep the tempo on the dancefloor while they do it.

Ton:Fehler on Danse Macabre Records

Danse Macabre Records is one of the longer-running German dark electronic labels. Bruno Kramm founded it in Bayreuth in 1989 as a cassette imprint, released early records by Das Ich and Goethes Erben, and coined the term Neue Deutsche Todeskunst for that circle. The label now runs its office and studio from Potsdam. Its current roster includes Devil-M, Oberer Totpunkt, System Noire and Wisborg. “Der Charme des Stumpfen” is Ton:Fehler’s first release through the label; their two earlier EPs came out on their own.

The album is available on the usual streaming services. It is not on Bandcamp, where the duo still list only their two EPs.

About Ton:Fehler

Ton:Fehler are an electronic duo split between Bonn and Bad Salzuflen in Germany, made up of Rösi and Helga, who work under those names alone. The project started in 2020, originally as a trio, after the three met at an Orange Sector concert. The third member produced the beats on the first two releases and left the line-up; Rösi and Helga have continued as a duo since 2024.

Their first release was the six-track EP “Versuchen ist der erste Schritt zum Scheitern” in 2022, with the songs “Kohle”, “Freddy”, “Tanzen”, “Tempus fugit”, “Mutter hat verboten” and a “Tanzen Nacht Mix”. The EP “Is das schon Kunst ?!” followed in 2024. Both remain on the duo’s own Bandcamp page. The two singers alternate lead vocals across the material rather than splitting the songs between them, a method they carry over to the album.

“Der Charme des Stumpfen” is their first full-length record and their first release on a label, and it arrives with two outside remixers attached, from Zweite Jugend and Aktion : Fiasko.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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