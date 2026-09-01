Devil-M singer Max Meyer plays guitar with Kirlian Camera at the Fuchsbau in Chemnitz on 25 and 26 September 2026, two sold-out nights with separate setlists.

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Max Meyer has not picked up a stringed instrument on stage in about ten years. The singer of the German industrial metal band Devil-M will do it twice in one weekend: he joins Italian dark electronic act Kirlian Camera as guitarist at the Fuchsbau in Chemnitz on 25 and 26 September 2026. Both nights are sold out, and the band will play a different setlist on each. Danse Macabre Records, Devil-M’s label, announced the guest appearance on 31 August.

Meyer described the return to guitar as the part that stands out for him: “Nach so langer Zeit wieder mit einem Saiteninstrument auf der Bühne zu stehen, ist definitiv etwas Besonderes. Gleichzeitig ist es eine spannende Herausforderung, bei zwei Konzerten eine Band wie Kirlian Camera zu unterstützen.” In English: standing on stage with a stringed instrument again after so long is definitely something special, and supporting a band like Kirlian Camera across two concerts is an interesting challenge at the same time.

He is known first as a vocalist and frontman of Devil-M, but he has worked as a multi-instrumentalist for years and is credited with drums, synths and arrangement on Devil-M records. The arrangement covers the two Chemnitz nights only. The label states that further shows or projects together are not ruled out.

Kirlian Camera keep a single canonical calendar on their own site and warn against buying tickets for shows that do not appear on it. Seven dates are confirmed:

25 September 2026 – Chemnitz, Germany (Fuchsbau, day 1, doors 20:30, show 21:30, sold out)

26 September 2026 – Chemnitz, Germany (Fuchsbau, day 2, doors 20:30, show 21:30, sold out)

3 October 2026 – Parma, Italy (Santa Maria della Pace Church, Colonne28, “Gala in Nero – Lode”, on stage 20:30, total black dress code)

27 November 2026 – Nuremberg, Germany (Der Cult, headliner)

28 November 2026 – Karlsruhe, Germany (Die Stadtmitte, headliner)

28 February 2027 – Bruges, Belgium (De Donkerste Beurs, festival headliner)

16 May 2027 – Leipzig, Germany (Wave-Gotik-Treffen)

Thirteen further entries appear on the same calendar as deliberate placeholders, with no country given. The band reveal those to their mailing list before announcing them publicly. Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2027 runs from 14 to 17 May, so the Leipzig date falls on the Sunday of the festival.

About Kirlian Camera

Angelo Bergamini founded Kirlian Camera in Parma, Italy, in 1979, and the project became the first Italian act signed to Virgin Records. The line-up changed repeatedly through the 1980s and 1990s across a catalogue that moved between synth-pop, dark electronics, martial and neoclassical material. Elena Alice Fossi joined in 2000 as lead singer and composer, and the Bergamini and Fossi pairing has anchored the band ever since.

The group have released through Dependent Records for the last three albums: “Hologram Moon” in 2018, “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” in 2021 and the double album “Radio Signals For The Dying” on 23 February 2024. That last record runs to sixteen tracks and features Julian Assange. Side-Line covered its announcement in Julian Assange featured on new Kirlian Camera LP ‘Radio Signals For The Dying’ out in 2024 and the singles that preceded it, including “Il Tempo Profondo” and “Götter, geht weg!”.

Kirlian Camera are not signed to Danse Macabre Records. The label carries the Chemnitz announcement because its own artist is the guest.

About Devil-M

Devil-M started in Germany in 2009 and mix industrial metal with gothic metal, with Max Meyer on vocals. Their fourth album, “Titanomachie”, came out on Danse Macabre Records in late 2025 on digital, CD and vinyl, and takes its subject from Greek myth; Side-Line covered it in Devil-M return with Greek myth album ‘Titanomachie’. Meyer has been credited across the band’s records for lyrics, arrangement, percussion and synths alongside his vocals, which is the background to the Chemnitz appearance: the guitar is not a new instrument for him, only one he has kept off stage for a decade.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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