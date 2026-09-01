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Every track on the new Johan Agebjörn album has a different singer on it. The Swedish producer, best known for Sally Shapiro, releases “Falling” featuring Yota on 4 September 2026 as a digital single through Blanco y Negro Music and his own Johan Agebjörn Music. It is the second single from “Casablanca Nights 2: The Unveiled Chapter”, a twelve-track album due on 30 October 2026 and open for pre-order since 21 August.

<a href="https://agebjorn.bandcamp.com/album/casablanca-nights-2-the-unveiled-chapter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Casablanca Nights 2: The Unveiled Chapter by Johan Agebjörn</a>

Yota is a Stockholm-born vocalist and songwriter, credited on Discogs under the name Jotta Hautanen, who now lives in Paris. She described hearing the demo for the first time on a walk in the park: “I recall listening to the demo of ‘Falling’ that Johan sent to me during a walk in the park and it was instantly playing on every emotional chord within me. The progressive and slightly subtle intensity in it just blew me away. It felt right. It was one of those rare moments when something just seems tailored to find its way through every little cell in your body and mind and connect with you. The tension this track carries is quite massive, especially as it’s delivered (at least partially) in a subtle and soft manner. The fact that it also has the elements that I naturally feel drawn to like the whispery and suggestive vocals and an instrumental that is melodic and deep, confirmed my initial feeling even more which was that this just had to happen.”

Johan Agebjörn pairs a different singer with every track

Agebjörn produced the whole of “Casablanca Nights 2: The Unveiled Chapter” himself and gave each of the twelve tracks its own guest. “Falling” with Yota opens the record, followed by “Beautiful Stranger” with Little Boots, which came out as the first single on 21 August 2026. The rest of the running order is “Fakesnow” with R Missing, “Substitute For Love” with Ellen Andrea Wang, “My Only One” with Fred Ventura, “Hush Hush Baby” with Nina, “Waiting For Magic” with Dana Jean Phoenix and Mikael Ögren, a 2026 mix of “Have You Ever Been In Love” with Tom Hooker, “Love On Ice” with Ryan Paris and Sally Shapiro, “Filled Me Up” with Bunny X, “Will You Be Home For Christmas” with Dana Jean Phoenix, and “Nightbows” with R. Missing.

The album is a sequel to “Casablanca Nights”, which Paper Bag Records released in 2011 and which used the same method of a rotating cast of vocalists.

About Johan Agebjörn

Johan Agebjörn is a producer and songwriter based in Lund, Sweden, who has made italo disco and synth-pop since the mid-2000s. He started Sally Shapiro in 2006 with the track “I’ll Be By Your Side”, and the project’s debut album “Disco Romance” came out on Diskokaine. Later Sally Shapiro records moved through Paper Bag Records and Permanent Vacation, including “My Guilty Pleasure” in August 2009, before the duo signed to Italians Do It Better for “Sally Shapiro” in 2022 and “Ready to Live a Lie” in May 2025. In September 2023 they released a cover of the Pet Shop Boys’ “Rent”.

Outside Sally Shapiro, Agebjörn has released solo albums and produced for other singers. “Casablanca Nights” appeared on Paper Bag Records in 2011. He worked with Samantha Fox on “Hot Boy” in 2018 and with Loney Dear on “The Leftovers”, and remixed Annie’s “Swedish Kiss” in 2014. He and Yota had already worked together before this album, on the 2024 EP “Universe In Flames”.

“Casablanca Nights 2: The Unveiled Chapter” is his first album under his own name since that collaboration, and “Falling” is the track the pair placed first on it.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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