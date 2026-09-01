Then Comes Silence have released a behind-the-scenes film on the making of the “Judgement Day” video, shot by Marzipan Moonlight, ahead of a European tour.

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Stockholm post-punk trio Then Comes Silence have released a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of their “Judgement Day” video, filmed and edited by the Swedish video maker Marzipan Moonlight. The film follows the studio shoot for the single, which came out on 7 August 2026 through Metropolis Records as the first track from the band’s eighth album, “Requiem Ballroom”.

The music video itself was directed by Damon Zurawski of Future Legend Films and staged as a live performance in a photo studio, with invited extras dancing around the band. Marzipan Moonlight’s film documents that day from the floor: the setup, the repeated takes, and the friends and members of Stockholm’s goth community who filled the room as extras.

Vocalist and bassist Alex Svenson describes the shoot as closer to a concert than to a film set: “We gave a performance in the photo studio when shooting the music video. It was like a regular concert with the extras dancing around the band. People seemed to enjoy being involved in the making of this video – it’s easy to dance to and has a good dynamic.”

Drummer Jonas Fransson accounts for one of the smaller participants: “We invited a bunch of friends to join us for the music video shoot, and one of them happens to be a 16-year-old Miniature Pinscher. He is almost completely deaf, so he didn’t mind walking around the studio while we were playing.”

<a href="https://thencomessilence.bandcamp.com/album/judgement-day" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Judgement Day by Then Comes Silence</a>

“Judgement Day” is on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music. The full background to the single and to “Requiem Ballroom”, which is due on 20 November 2026 through Metropolis Records, is covered in Side-Line’s earlier report on Then Comes Silence release ‘Judgement Day’, announce album ‘Requiem Ballroom’. Svenson has described the track as a nod to Killing Joke, and Johan Lange of Agent Side Grinder plays synthesizer on one album track.

Then Comes Silence tour dates

The band open a European run in Belgium on 11 September and close in Stockholm in October:

11 September 2026 – Glain, Belgium – Deux Ours

12 September 2026 – Rotterdam-Albrandswaard, Netherlands – Baroeg Open Air

13 September 2026 – Rennes, France – Brewklyn

14 September 2026 – Paris, France – Le Chinois

15 September 2026 – Rezé, France – Cold Crash

16 September 2026 – Lyon, France – Rock N’Eat

17 September 2026 – Marseille, France – Le Molotov

18 September 2026 – Torino, Italy – Ziggy Club

19 September 2026 – Castelfranco Veneto, Italy – Sale Improve

20 September 2026 – Prague, Czechia – Subzero

24 October 2026 – Stockholm, Sweden – Kollektivet Livet

Tickets are routed through the band’s own tour links page.

About Then Comes Silence

Then Comes Silence formed in Stockholm in 2012 around vocalist, bassist and songwriter Alex Svenson, who has written the lyrics and music throughout the project’s history. The line-up narrowed to a trio in 2022 and now pairs Svenson with drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie.

The band issued the self-titled “Then Comes Silence” in 2012 and “Then Comes Silence II” in 2013, followed by “Nyctophilian” on Novoton in 2015. “Blood” arrived in 2017 through Nuclear Blast, “Machine” in 2020 through Metropolis Records and SPV, and “Hunger” in 2022 through Nexilis Records and Schubert Music. “Trickery” followed in 2024 on Metropolis Records. Sonic Seducer named “Blood”, “Machine”, “Hunger” and “Trickery” album of the month on their release.

The group has toured widely across Europe, North America and Latin America, sharing stages with Fields of the Nephilim, Clan of Xymox, The Chameleons and Pink Turns Blue, and has played M’era Luna, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Amphi Festival, Castle Party and W-Festival.

“Requiem Ballroom” is split into two halves, “Ballroom” and “Requiem”. Jon Bordon mixed the first, Tom van Heesch the second, and Svante Forsbäck mastered the record at Chartmakers. D.K. Griftegaard and Jonas Fransson made the cover artwork. The behind-the-scenes film is the second piece of video the band have put out around “Judgement Day”, ahead of the album on 20 November.

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