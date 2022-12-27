The True Union – Love Me Now (Not) (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Metal, Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Belgian label Alfa Matrix from time to time likes to think out of the box, signing heavier, Industrial- and Metal-driven artists to their roster. The True Union is an American project driven by female artist Azul Far. After having released works under The Union moniker this EP has been released under The True Union. Seb Komor (Komor Kommando) took care of the production.

Content: The True Union in a way stands for the mix between heavy guitar power and electronic treatments. One of the songs even features guitar playing by Combichrist live member Jamie Cronander. Multiple influences are running through the work. From Epic arrangements to D’n’B elements the songs are also featuring enraged, and possessed, vocals by Azul. It’s not a coincidence Seb Komor asked her to sing on the title song of his newest EP “One By One” -which by the way has been featured here as well. You’ll also discover remixes by Alien Vampires, Aesthetische and Acylum while there’s also an alternative edit of “Blinded” featured as well.

+ + + : The True Union definitely sounds as one of the most furious and ‘wild’ artists signed to Alfa Matrix. It’s a shock because of this artist’s uncompromised and totally enraged way of singing. The sound is not only powerful but also a bit anarchistic. The True Union is a bulldozer on speed provoking a sonic avalanche. I however have to say my favorite song is the Komor Kommando-track “One By One” while I also prefer the Dark-Electro accentuated remix of the title song by Acylum.

– – – : I don’t have anything against harsh and powerful music but The True Union is hard to label and hard to seize.

Conclusion: Merciless and without any possible compromises, The True Union exposes you to a true sonic outburst.

Best songs: “One By One”, “Love Me Now – Acylum Remix”, “Blinded”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.thetrueunion.com / www.facebook.com/thetrueunion

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix