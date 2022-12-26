Komor Kommando – One By One (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Electro-Industrial.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Norwegian sound guru Seb Komor (Icon Of Coil, Zombie Girl ao) is back on track. This is the first new Komor Kommando release since “Hail The Rhythm” (2013). “One By One” features three new songs plus five remixes.

Content: The title song features female guest vocals by Azul from The True Union (one of Alfa Matrix’ latest signings). The sound approach hasn’t changed over the years; solid, menacing, EBM driven bass lines mixed with danceable beats and industrialized sound treatments. Next to the title song there’s one track on which Seb Komor is singing himself while the other track left is a hard, instrumental, piece.

Remixes were provided by Xenomorph, C-Lekktor, Anthony H, Clockwork Echo and Brute Opposition.

+ + + : I’ve missed new stuff from Komor Kommando so it’s a damned good thing he’s back in business. The production remains powerful revealing the familiar sound treatments of the artist. The title song is a great piece of music. There’s a terrific twist between sound and the enraged female vocals. But I also discovered great remixes. I even prefer the Xenomorph remix to the original edit of “One By One” while Clockwork Echo empowered “Get Off The X” a considerable way.

– – – : For the very first time I heard a Komor Kommando release where some of the remixes -by other artists, are even better than the original versions. But believe me the original edits are great as well!

Conclusion: Komor Kommando is back with a bang and dancefloors gone know it.

Best songs: “One By One – Xenomorph Remix”, “Get Off The X – Xenomorph Remix”, “One By One”, “Get Off The X”, “Brahmua”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/komorkommando

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix