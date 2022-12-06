The True Union hits back with all new video ‘Love Me Now’ and Sebastian Komor produced EP ‘Love Me Now (Not)’

December 6, 2022 Eldrina Mich
The True Union hits back with all new video'Love Me Now' and Sebastian Komor produced EP'Love Me Now (Not)'

The female fronted industrial metal act The True Union is back with an all new video, “Love Me Now”, and a mini-album, released as an EP: “Love Me Now (Not)”.

The new EP is out on Alfa Matrix , the Belgian label that already nurtured other female talents as Zombie Girl, Under Null, Helalyn Flowers or Ayria to name just a few.

For this new release front woman Azul Far was joined by producer Sebastian Komor and German metal producer Siggi Bemm. On the EP we also find a guest appearance of Jamie Cronander’s (Combichrist live guitarist) who appears on the track “Karma”.

Note that the “Love Me Now (not)” EP also features the unique collaboration between The True Union (as guest vocalist) and her producer Sebastian Komor for the release of his new EP under the Komor Kommando moniker.

The EP also furthermore holds reworks by Alfa Matrix label mates Alien Vampires, Aesthetische and Acylum.

Here’s the excellent video clip for “Love Me Now”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags: , , , , ,

You may have missed

The True Union hits back with all new video 'Love Me Now' and Sebastian Komor produced EP 'Love Me Now (Not)'

The True Union hits back with all new video ‘Love Me Now’ and Sebastian Komor produced EP ‘Love Me Now (Not)’

December 6, 2022 Eldrina Mich
UK goth rock act Sirens Of Light back with 'lost' album, 'Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI'

UK goth rock act Sirens Of Light back with all new album, ‘Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI’

December 6, 2022 bernard
Unitcode:Machine hits back with brand new single 'Instigator'

unitcode:machine re-releases ‘Tyranny’ album in remastered version

December 6, 2022 bernard
Derision Cult return with 'Mercenary Notes Pt. 1' feat. members of Ministry, The Cure & Godflesh

Derision Cult return with ‘Mercenary Notes Pt. 1’ feat. members of Ministry, The Cure & Godflesh

December 6, 2022 bernard
Side-Line presents 2nd volume 'Electronic Resistance - Reconstruction' - 58 tracks for free download via Bandcamp

Side-Line presents 2nd volume ‘Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction’ – 58 tracks for free download via Bandcamp

December 5, 2022 Eldrina Mich