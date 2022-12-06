The True Union hits back with all new video ‘Love Me Now’ and Sebastian Komor produced EP ‘Love Me Now (Not)’
The female fronted industrial metal act The True Union is back with an all new video, “Love Me Now”, and a mini-album, released as an EP: “Love Me Now (Not)”.
The new EP is out on Alfa Matrix , the Belgian label that already nurtured other female talents as Zombie Girl, Under Null, Helalyn Flowers or Ayria to name just a few.
For this new release front woman Azul Far was joined by producer Sebastian Komor and German metal producer Siggi Bemm. On the EP we also find a guest appearance of Jamie Cronander’s (Combichrist live guitarist) who appears on the track “Karma”.
Note that the “Love Me Now (not)” EP also features the unique collaboration between The True Union (as guest vocalist) and her producer Sebastian Komor for the release of his new EP under the Komor Kommando moniker.
The EP also furthermore holds reworks by Alfa Matrix label mates Alien Vampires, Aesthetische and Acylum.
Here’s the excellent video clip for “Love Me Now”.
