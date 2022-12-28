Zenau – Unsatisfied Desires (EP – Soil Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Industrial.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: Zenau is a Parisian (France) based project driven by Gaël Durieux. After having been involved in Post-Punk and Shoegaze formations Gaël set up Zenau unleashing his debut EP on Soil Records.
Content: Zenau must be the antithesis to what this artist did before. The sound is 100% electro driven taking off with a harsh cut reminding me Dive. Industrialized sound treatments and ghost-like vocals. The work is progressively evolving and getting harder. EBM bass lines have been mixed with cold leads and pumping kicks. The vocals remain harsh and spooky.
+ + + : This is an astonishing debut! Zenau doesn’t reinvent any music genre but has accomplished a true tour de force. The way the songs have been crafted with icy sound treatments and harsh Industrial noises is simply terrific. I also like the string parts adding a true bonus to the songs.
– – – : My only regret is that there are just 4 songs featured.
Conclusion: Zenau is an absolute discovery and I hope a new sensation in the world of Dark-Electro/Industrial music. I hope this artist will get a great promotion as he really deserves to become renown.
Best songs: “Unsatisfied Desires”, “Realm Of Nothingness”, “Dying Away”, “Strap Me Up”.
Rate: 9.
Label: www.facebook.com/DearSoil
