Zenau – Unsatisfied Desires (EP – Soil Records)

December 28, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Industrial.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Zenau is a Parisian (France) based project driven by Gaël Durieux. After having been involved in Post-Punk and Shoegaze formations Gaël set up Zenau unleashing his debut EP on Soil Records.

Content: Zenau must be the antithesis to what this artist did before. The sound is 100% electro driven taking off with a harsh cut reminding me Dive. Industrialized sound treatments and ghost-like vocals. The work is progressively evolving and getting harder. EBM bass lines have been mixed with cold leads and pumping kicks. The vocals remain harsh and spooky.

+ + + : This is an astonishing debut! Zenau doesn’t reinvent any music genre but has accomplished a true tour de force. The way the songs have been crafted with icy sound treatments and harsh Industrial noises is simply terrific. I also like the string parts adding a true bonus to the songs.

– – – : My only regret is that there are just 4 songs featured.

Conclusion: Zenau is an absolute discovery and I hope a new sensation in the world of Dark-Electro/Industrial music. I hope this artist will get a great promotion as he really deserves to become renown.

Best songs: “Unsatisfied Desires”, “Realm Of Nothingness”, “Dying Away”, “Strap Me Up”.

Rate: 9.

Label: www.facebook.com/DearSoil


What is the future for industrial music? The AI powered ChatGPT has an answer.

December 27, 2022

December 27, 2022 bernard
La Machine launches debut single and video 'La Machine Qui Ne Sert à Rien'

December 27, 2022

December 27, 2022 bernard
French darkwave project Distance H drops new single, 'Reason To Rush'

December 26, 2022

December 26, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Last Days Of S.E.X.:  'It Is Really Bad That In The End Of The Day An Algorithm Decides If Your Music Deserves Visibility'

December 24, 2022

December 24, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Ex-Faithless frontman Maxi Jazz died last night

December 24, 2022

December 24, 2022 bernard