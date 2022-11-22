Dallas based industrial act The True UnioN joins Alfa Matrix
Those who already received the “Sounds From The Matrix 023” compilation with their recent orders from the Belgian Label Alfa Matrix (or who downloaded it here from Bandcamp) will have noticed two new names on the label roster. The first one is The True UnioN, a Dallas based industrial act. And tomorrow we’ll talk about the second band.
The True UnioN is featured on the compilation with the new track “Purousthai” (track 5 on the compilation which you can check out below) which is a clear ambassador for their sound. Expect a video for this track pretty soon, the photo above is a still from that video.
Based in Denver, Colorado, it was founded in 2009 by female lead singer and composer Azul Far. Originally intended to never perform live, by the beginning of 2017, she began recruiting musicians for live performance. Never say never! Azul began working with 2 producers and the first release is the track featured on this compilation, “Purousthai” which you can check out below.
