The Operating Tracks – Once And For All (Album – Progress Productions)

September 3, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: EBM. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: Set up in 2014 and later abandoned to…

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Set up in 2014 and later abandoned to bring back to life, The Operating Tracks is a project driven by Carl Nilsson (Lucifer´s Aid). After a few EP’s he’s now ready with the debut album “Once And For All”.

Content: If you’re already familiar with the band, you’ll (re)discover a few single title-songs. The sound universe of the project is clearly driven by good-old EBM (the band name clearly sounds as an indication). A few guest singers like Emma Anitchka have been invited. There’s a perfect twist between male- and female vocals. The album is diversified, moving from harder, enraged, cuts towards softer pieces.

+ + + : Among the tracklist I noticed real great stuff. The Operating Tracks is clearly driven by good-old EBM standards, but clearly tries to bring something personal to the writing. You can hear it in songs like “Testify” and “Man” both expressing certain rage while featuring cold sequences. I also have to mention “Human Blood” which is a great last cut for its repetitive and danceable sequences.

– – – : The album only features 8 songs and that’s a pity. There also is a switch between cool, promising cuts at one side and a few tracks lacking in elaboration.

Conclusion: I personally prefer the darker sound universe of Lucifer’s Aid, but I have to admit The Operating Tracks hides a real potential in a more ‘classical’ EBM genre.

Best songs: “Testify”, “Man”, “Human Blood”, “A Dysfunctional Personality”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/theoperatingtracks

Label: www.progress-productions.com / www.facebook.com/progresspro


