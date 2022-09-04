Silver Walks – Various Positions (Album – Distortion Productions)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Electro, Dark-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: We welcome the debut album of American project Silver Walks. Guest singers Stella Soleil, Eva X, Coral Scere + Tim Heireth and Marc Heal (Cubanate) contributed to the opus.John Fryer did the mixing.

Content: This work covers different influences, which have been masterly adapted into a very own creation. Most of the songs are powerful and mainly carried by Electro-Industrial sound treatments, but there’s also a pop touch emerging now and then. Most of the songs are cold and danceable. The different vocalists are adding diversity to the work; from pure sensuality to total rage.

+ + + : This is a well-crafted work with a very own approach. I like when a band is trying to do things a different way. The contribution of different singers brings different accents to the work, but I have to admit I remain impressed by the violence and rage by Marc Heal singing on “In Consequence”. This song is comparable to Industrial-Pop music. Another great cut is “Mirrortowne” featuring Industrial guitar riffs and cool electronic sequences.

– – – : There are no major minus points, but I got the feeling this project has the potential to do even better. But it’s a successful debut!

Conclusion: Distortion Productions has a nose for interesting, new, artists and Silver Walks definitely is one to keep an eye on.

Best songs: “In Consequence”, “Mirrortowne”, “Tear Me Down”, “Albatross”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: http://silverwalks.net / www.facebook.com/silverwalks

Label: www.distortionprod.com / www.facebook.com/distortionproductions


