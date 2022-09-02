Clockwork Echo – Death Rebirth Repeat (Album – Clockwork Echo)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Aggrotech.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Clockwork Echo is hailing from Denver (USA). It’s a solo-project driven by Gabriel Ryan. This is the newest work by the artist featuring nine songs plus two remixes.

Content: I honestly never heard of this project before. The work takes off with a mind-blowing piece, which sounds like the perfect offspring between Dark-Electro and Aggrotech. The harsh vocals inject an extra haunting and enraged touch to the production. This song is pretty representative for the rest of the work, which is however characterized by repetitive sequences and saturated vocal effects. Remixes have been accomplished by Alien Vampires and Komor Kommando.

+ + + : The opening song “Embrace The Silence So Cold” is a great cut and even a true smasher to take off. It’s just a pity this is also the best track from the opus. Clockwork Effect is a band that will find its way to underground dance floors. It’s also great to see this project got remixes done by great artists like Alien Vampires and Komor Kommando.

– – – : The sound is ultra-cliché, which is not really a point. But the main point that hurts is that songs are suffering from a lack of variation and elaboration. The sequences are constantly repeating themselves, which is a bit boring after a while. Even the remixes from established artists couldn’t totally convince me.

Conclusion: I heard an impressive debut song followed by stagnating and poorly inspired compositions. There’s more potential hiding behind this artist than what came out!

Best songs: “Embrace The Silence So Cold”, “No Quarter No Mercy”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: https://clockworkecho.com / www.facebook.com/clockworkecho