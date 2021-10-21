The Operating Tracks are back with an all new single: ‘Poison ID’ feat. Emma Anitchka (The Guilt)

The Operating Tracks have released a brand new video and single for the track “Poison ID” featuring Emma Anitchka.

For those not familiar with the band (a shame!), this Swedish combo – based in Stockholm – started in the fall of 2014 based on their musical roots which was in times when DAF and The Normal were revolutionary and when they, for the first time, heard about Orwell’s future theme.

In late 2015 and early 2016 the band released “Testify” that featured Rein (and that’s how we first got to hear about Rein actually) before her breakthrough in 2016 and the EP “Colliding Bodies” which held the such tracks as “Daniel”, “The Collider” and “Human Blood”.

After that everything went quiet. Carl Nilsson moved forward with Lucifer’s Aid and released a number of very hard electronic albums. Carolina Lindahl from her side re-appeared in 2020 with the new project The Brides of the Black Room. Andreas Jismark, who stayed in the shadows between 2014-2016, has since managed and worked with acts like Rein, Wulfband and The Lovers of Valdaro.

The band luckily reconnected in 2021 when Progress Productions asked if they could release “Testify” and “Daniel” as a 12″ vinyl. So they started to work with some other old songs as well such as “1000 Ways to Die” and “1001” which were two songs that the band recorded in early versions and played at the first live shows (with Youth Code in Stockholm) back in 2014. With two brand new versions of these tracks the 12″ soon turned into an EP.

The band also started writing songs again and added some brand new guests vocals to the material. The first one to discover is Emma Anitchka from the duo The Guilt who sings on the band’s comeback single & video “Poison ID”