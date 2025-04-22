The Northern Territories – A Star In Orbit Still (Digital/CD Album – Dependent Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Older fans of Electro-Pop will no doubt remember the Swedish duo The Northern Territories. Back in the ’90s, John Alexander Ericson and Stefan Sääf carved out a distinct place in the scene, largely because they dared to sound different from the typical Synth-Pop acts of the time. Their 1994 debut album “Midnight Ambulance” still stands, in my view, as one of the absolute highlights of the genre.

Now, 25 years later, they’ve made an unexpected return—as if they never left. From the very first notes, that unmistakable floating, melancholic atmosphere is back, crafted with masterful control of their instruments. Slow, deliberate rhythms form the backbone of their sound, giving their music a Cinematic, almost dreamlike quality. Rich string arrangements add depth and polish, completing the sonic landscape in the most elegant way.

John Alexander Ericson’s soft, restrained vocals still suit the mood perfectly. While a couple of tracks feel like they never quite take off, the album overall offers many beautiful, almost celestial moments waiting to be discovered.

With this release, The Northern Territories return triumphantly—delivering the kind of brilliance only they know how to create. There is also a DCD available with extra songs including remixes and a 2025 version of an older song. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “In Our Darkest Hour (Something New Is Born)”:

https://thenorthernterritories.bandcamp.com/track/in-our-darkest-hour-something-new-is-born

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

