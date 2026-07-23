July 23, 2026

Vlimmer releases new single ‘Atemdauer’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 23, 2026

Berlin darkwave act Vlimmer releases new single “Atemdauer”, backed with a German-language electronic cover of The Shins’ “Caring Is Creepy”.

Vlimmer "Atemdauer b/w Caring Is Creepy" single cover art
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Berlin darkwave act Vlimmer has released the new single “Atemdauer“, backed with a German-language electronic interpretation of The Shins’ “Caring Is Creepy”. The single is out now on Bandcamp via Blackjack Illuminist Records.

Related newsVlimmer – Hintersommer (Digital/CD/Vinyl/Cassette Album – Blackjack Illuminist Records)

“Atemdauer” addresses acceptance and holding onto one’s identity against comparison and self-doubt. Musically, the track blends distorted post-punk bass, EBM rhythms and ominous synths with ethereal vocals, shifting into a hopeful, brief synth-pop coda toward the end.

About Vlimmer

Vlimmer is the project of German musician, producer and label owner Alexander Leonard Donat, launched in 2015. The project built an extensive discography with an 18-part EP series released between 2015 and 2020, weaving together darkwave, post-punk, shoegaze and new wave with tribal drum patterns. Vlimmer’s debut album, “Nebenkörper”, followed in 2021, moving toward post-punk and adding industrial and noise-rock elements. The follow-up album, “Menschenleere”, arrived in 2022 with a more dancefloor-oriented sound, and the band’s third album, “Zerschöpfung“, was released in 2023. Donat also runs Blackjack Illuminist Records, the Berlin label that has released Vlimmer’s catalogue including “Atemdauer”.

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