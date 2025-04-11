Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Swedish electronic music duo The Northern Territories have released the new track “The Hunter and the Hunted”, a taste of their forthcoming new full-length “A Star in Orbit Still”. You can check “The Hunter and the Hunted” in an edit version, and the previously released one,”In Our Darkest Hour (Something New Is Born)”, right below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://thenorthernterritories.bandcamp.com/album/a-star-in-orbit-still">A Star In Orbit Still by The Northern Territories</a>

“A Star in Orbit Still”, their fourth album, is scheduled for release on May 23rd, 2025, via Dependent Records. With the duo disbanding after releasing their third full-length in 1999, we had to wait 25 years to get news on a new album.

About The Northern Territories

The Northern Territories is a Swedish electronic duo founded in Uppsala in 1992 by John Alexander Ericson and Stefan Sääf. Initially rooted in synthpop, their early work – such as “Midnight Ambulance” – was released on the German label Machinery Records. Over time, their sound evolved with the addition of guitar-driven elements, most notably on “Orange Moon” and their final album before disbanding, “Satellite People”.

Following the split, Ericson launched a solo career, releasing albums like “Songs For Quiet Souls” and “Savannah Songs”.

In 2023, after a 25-year hiatus, The Northern Territories returned with the single “Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”, a preview of their upcoming 2025 album. Two more tracks followed: “In Our Darkest Hour (Something New Is Born)” and an edited version of “The Hunter and the Hunted”.

