The New York City based darkwave and synthpop duo The Mystic Underground have released their new digital single “Drowning” today, 27 February 2026 via Re:Mission Entertainment. The track follows the lead single “Darkness Hides At Dawn” and the full-length album “So Close, So Far“, released in January 2026 as the band’s sixth studio album.

The “Drowning” single arrives as a standalone release pairing the album version with a longer club-oriented mix. Thematically the single focuses on emotional dependency and fractured relationships.

Frontman Vladimir Valette describes the song as “a reminder that even the best intentions can lead you down a path where it’s difficult to tell the hero apart from the villain in a story,” adding that this tension “is even more apparent when it comes to affairs of the heart.”

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/drowning" rel="noopener">Drowning by The Mystic Underground</a>

About The Mystic Underground

The Mystic Underground are a darkwave and synthpop duo based in New York City, formed by singer-lyricist Vladimir Valette and keyboardist-producer Benedetto Socci. The project launched in the early 2000s with the EP “The Wanderers” in 2002, followed by the full-length “The Nameless And The Faceless” offering a sound that mixes classic alternative and synthpop influences.

Through the 2010s the duo refined their style across releases such as the album “Protagonist” in 2016 and the 2020 record “Wrapped In Riddles” (which we premiered on Side-Line). In 2022 the band dropped the single and video “Digital” ahead of the 2023 album “Everyone Deserves A Stage” via Re:Mission Entertainment.

In 2024 they released the single “The Lonely Ones” which later received a remix from German act Beborn Beton, followed by the singles “Famous Last Words (Of A Generation)” and the two-track single “In A Darkened Room“.

In 2026 came “So Close, So Far” followed by the single “Drowning”.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/so-close-so-far" rel="noopener">So Close, So Far by The Mystic Underground</a>

Chief editor of Side-Line

