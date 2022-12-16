The Mystic Underground returns with all new video / single, ‘Digital’ – watch it now on Side-Line

The new single from the Brooklyn-based synthpop outfit The Mystic Underground called “Digital is out now on Re:Mission Entertainment together with a brand new video which premieres today on Side-Line.

The band consists of singer/songwriter Vladimir Valette and keyboardist/producer Benedetto Socci and over the years they have often been featured on Side-Line.

Vladimir Valette explains the new single: “’Digital’ is a tune that was imagined as a bit of a groovy number that channeled some of our influences in Detroit House and stuff like Lisa Stansfield, Cathy Dennis or the Pet Shop Boys etc.. I don’t think we’d ever gone down this road previously but it’s always been our aim to try to keep people guessing and more importantly to keep ourselves of the mind of pushing things forward. The best way to describe Digital from a lyrical standpoint would be the sound of feeling lovestruck and lovelorn and how that translates into the lengths we go to in order to fill the void in the new Roaring Twenties as it were.”

Musically The Mystic Underground is taking hints from a lot of classic alternative bands such as the Smiths, David Bowie and New Order fused with a love of Britpop, dance and industrial. The Mystic Underground released their last album, “Wrapped In Riddles”, in 2020.

Here’s the video for “Digital”.

You can download the new single right below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/track/digital">Digital by The Mystic Underground</a>