the Mystic Underground Offer Remix Single + Video - out Now

Out now is the all new The Mystic Underground video and remix single “Famous Last Words (Of A Generation)”. The track was written by the Brooklyn-based synthpop duo Vladimir Valette and Benedetto Socci.

Vladimir Valette explains the meaning of the song as follows: “The song is a bit of a lament about the passing of time and the rites of passage that we all experience at the expense of the spirit and fervor we tend to leave behind. I suppose it also touches on the inevitable generation gap where the next generation looks at the prior one as a bit of disappointment for leaving their ideals behind. So as you can tell, the song is definitely intended to be a candidate as the song of the summer…in Autumn.”

This is the video for the track.

This The Mystic Underground remix single holds 3 tracks, and apart from the single edit you will find a GHOST COP remix and a halovox remix. You can check it out below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/famous-last-words-of-a-generation">Famous Last Words (Of A Generation) by The Mystic Underground</a>