February 27, 2026

Nine Inch Nails have released “TRON Ares: Divergence“, a digital companion album to their 2025 “TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).” The new Nine Inch Nails release collects previously unreleased material and a run of remixes built from the film score, with physical editions scheduled for early June via Polydor.

Contributing artists include Mark Pritchard, Boys Noize, Lanark Artefax, Chilly Gonzales, Danny L Harle, Jack Dangers, Pixel Grip, Working Men’s Club, The Dare and Schwefelgelb, alongside new music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The presence of Boys Noize is not so weird since he has been a support act for Nine Inch Nails recently.

The “TRON Ares: Divergence” album arrived as a surprise release today. As said, Polydor will handle the physical issue of “TRON Ares: Divergence” on CD and 2xLP, both currently listed with a 5 June 2026 release date.

About Nine Inch Nails and ‘TRON’

September 19, 2025 saw the release of “TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” via Interscope Records. Composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the 24-track score was created for Disney’s third installment in the TRON franchise, directed by Joachim Rønning and starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and Jeff Bridges.

This release marked the first official film score credited to Nine Inch Nails, differentiating it from Reznor and Ross’s previous film work issued under their own names. The duo have previously won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, a Grammy, and an Emmy for scores including “The Social Network”, “Soul”, and “Watchmen”.

Described as a stylistic departure, the “TRON: Ares” score discards orchestral elements in favor of Nine Inch Nails’ pulsating synths, distorted textures, and melodic patterns.

About the Tron movies

The TRON concept, originating from the 1982 sci-fi film “TRON” by Steven Lisberger and further developed in its 2010 sequel “TRON: Legacy” and the upcoming “TRON: Ares” revolves around the relationship between humanity and technology, particularly the idea of a digital universe where computer programs take on anthropomorphic forms and grapple with existential questions.

The TRON universe is set in a digital world – a virtual reality inside a computer system – where programs are personified as sentient beings with their own identities, purposes, and conflicts. The original 1982 film introduced the idea of a programmer, Kevin Flynn, being digitized into this world, where he interacts with programs that resemble humans but operate under the logic of a computer system. This digital realm, often called “The Grid”, is a landscape of neon-lit structures, sleek vehicles (like the iconic Light Cycles), and gladiatorial games, showing the inner workings of software and hardware.

In “TRON: Legacy” (2010), the concept expanded to explore a more advanced Grid created by Flynn, touching themes of artificial intelligence and the emergence of “Isomorphic Algorithms” (ISOs), programs with free will that challenge the rigid order of the digital world. “TRON: Ares” (2025) shifts the narrative by introducing Ares, a program sent from the Grid to the real world, flipping the human-to-digital premise of the earlier films. This story examines the collision of artificial and human realities, questioning what it means to be alive in a world where AI and humanity cross.

