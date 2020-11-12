Side-Line premieres newest album by synth pop act The Mystic Underground

Brooklyn synthpop outfit The Mystic Underground returns with a brand new album: “Wrapped In Riddles”. Influenced by classic alternative bands such as the Smiths, David Bowie and New Order and spiced with of Britpop, dance and Industrial, The Mystic Underground are quite the eclectic duo. Comprised of singer/songwriter Vladimir Valette and keyboardist/producer Benedetto Socci over the years they have often been featured on Side-Line.

They surfaced in the early days of the last decade in the synth pop scene and have since then remained active. The pair’s last album, 2016’s “Protagonist” was well received inside the synth pop community, and now there’s the forthcoming release, the new record entitled “Wrapped in Riddles”, which is set for a 13th of November release via their Stereosonic Recordings label.

A glimpse of the new material could already be heard on the record’s lead single, “The Fixer”, a song that touches on decisions and the risk of taking action and the perils of inaction.

But here’s an exclusive preview of the full album! The album can now be purchased via the band’s Bandcamp page.

