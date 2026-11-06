November 6, 2026

The House Flies release album ‘Lions and Ore’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 6, 2026

The House Flies released their second album, “Lions and Ore,” on 6 November 2026 via Wilhelm & Sons Entertainment Company, on digital and limited vinyl.

The House Flies "Lions and Ore" album cover artwork
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The House Flies released their second album, “Lions and Ore,” on 6 November 2026 via Wilhelm & Sons Entertainment Company. The seven-track album is available as a digital download and as a limited gatefold vinyl edition of 100 copies, pressed on black vinyl with gatefold artwork, a band photo and lyrics.

Related newsThe House Flies announce 'Derelict Crawl' and second album 'Lions and Ore'

The Moline, Illinois post-punk band describes “Lions and Ore” as seven songs of post-punk, gothic rock and heavy guitar music built around repetition, patience and shifts in dynamics, calling it the most expansive record the band has made. The album was preceded by the singles “Derelict Crawl” and “Lost Literature.”

The tracklist runs “Goodnight, Goodnight, Lover Dear,” “Lost Literature,” “Derelict Crawl,” “Snakes and Toads,” “Count Us Down,” “Shelter Me” and “The Glass, The Orchard.” The album was recorded by Alex Riggen (vocals, guitars), Burnie Eckhardt (guitar), Ozzie Woods (bass) and Nick Pompou (drums), mixed by Ross Mixes and mastered by Michael Briggs.

About The House Flies

The House Flies are a four-piece post-punk band from Moline, Illinois, signed to Wilhelm & Sons Entertainment Company, a label established in 2017 that also handles releases by gothic grunge band Murnau and folk act Wilhelm. The band announced “Lions and Ore” in August 2026 alongside the single “Derelict Crawl,” followed by “Lost Literature” on 2 October. “Lions and Ore,” the band’s second album, is now available in full via Wilhelm & Sons Entertainment Company.

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