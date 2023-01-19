The Bleak Assembly – We Become Strangers (EP – The Bleak Assembly)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Wave-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: We welcome the debut-EP from American duo The Bleak Assembly. Behind this new formation hides Kimberly Kornmeier (Bow Ever Down) and Michael Smith (Fiction8).
Content: The work features 4 songs which are clearly inspired by good-old New/Dark-Wave. The evasive and melancholic guitar playing reminds me of The Cure.
+ + + : The songs are literally carried by the charismatic vocals of Kimberly. The songs are covered by a delicious, melancholic, perfume which is mainly emerging at the opening song. The 4 songs are an interesting introduction to this new formation.
– – – : I like evasive productions in the Dark-Wave style however I’m missing a true climax here.
Conclusion: Let’s keep an eye on this new project which must have more potential than what came out at this debut.
Best songs: “Slow Down Time”.
Rate: 6½.
