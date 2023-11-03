The Bleak Assembly – Strangers Among Strangers (EP – The Bleak Assembly)
Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop, Dark-Wave.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: One year after their debut-EP “We Become Strangers” Kimberly Kornmeier of Bow Ever Down and Michael Smith of Fiction8 are back on track unleashing their second EP -which looks like a mini-album format.
Content: The EP features 6 songs including the previously released single “Alibi”. Sound-wise the band reveals 80s influences reminding me of Electro-Wave/Pop and Dark-Wave. Guitar and synth lines create an evasive sound with Kimberly’s vocals on top.
+ + + : I especially like the debut-song “A Night Like This” which is driven by a Depeche Mode-touch. Another attention grabber is the totally vintage -80s, like “Homesick”. This duo clearly has found a true chemistry composing a darker but evasive Electro-Pop style carried by 80s influences.
– – – : The previously released single “Alibi” isn’t the best track while the second part of the EP is a little bit too dreamy for my taste.
Conclusion: The Bleak Assembly is a band with a true potential which isn’t still totally coming through.
Best songs: “A Night Like This”, “Homesick”.
Rate: 7.
