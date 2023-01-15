Ayn & Marlen Und Marlen – From The Floor Below (Album – Toten Schwan)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient, Chanson.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is a collaborative work between two Italian projects; the artistic meeting between Christian Nicolao (Ayn) and Simona Boglietti (Marlen Und Marlen).
Content: The work covers a wide range of influences which is maybe also due to the use of multiple instruments plus electronics. From pure Dark-Ambient passages to Dark-Chanson.
+ + + : Simona Boglietti has a true hypnotic timbre of voice which totally fits to the ‘chanson’ style of the work. Some passages have been sung a whispering way injecting a sensual but also mysterious touch to the work. I also have to say a word about the great digipak of this album.
– – – : There’s a true mishmash of styles and influences which makes it sometimes a bit confusing; you feel like listening to a compilation.
Conclusion: I can’t say to have been totally conquered but the dark side of the album sounds as a basis to move on with.
Best songs: “My Body Made Of Nothing”, “Immutable Black”.
Rate: 6.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.