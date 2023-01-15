Ayn & Marlen Und Marlen – From The Floor Below (Album – Toten Schwan)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient, Chanson.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is a collaborative work between two Italian projects; the artistic meeting between Christian Nicolao (Ayn) and Simona Boglietti (Marlen Und Marlen).

Content: The work covers a wide range of influences which is maybe also due to the use of multiple instruments plus electronics. From pure Dark-Ambient passages to Dark-Chanson.

+ + + : Simona Boglietti has a true hypnotic timbre of voice which totally fits to the ‘chanson’ style of the work. Some passages have been sung a whispering way injecting a sensual but also mysterious touch to the work. I also have to say a word about the great digipak of this album.

– – – : There’s a true mishmash of styles and influences which makes it sometimes a bit confusing; you feel like listening to a compilation.

Conclusion: I can’t say to have been totally conquered but the dark side of the album sounds as a basis to move on with.

Best songs: “My Body Made Of Nothing”, “Immutable Black”.

Rate: 6.

Label: www.facebook.com/totenschwanrecords