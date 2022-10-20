Fiction8 and Bow Ever Down members join to form The Bleak Assembly and release debut EP

“We Become Strangers” is the debut EP from the new darkwave project, The Bleak Assembly, a collaboration between Kimberly of Bow Ever Down and Michael Smith of Fiction8. You may expect a mix of post-punk and darkwave.

Regarding the nature of “change” that inspired the EP, Michael Smith states: “If there’s a theme to this EP, it’s in recognizing how we’ve changed as artists and as people. What if you met your younger self and your younger self didn’t even recognize you? That’s what “We Become Strangers” is about.”

Kimberly goes on to say: “It’s “a strong feeling of being cut from the past”. It’s a little alienating but also very liberating.”

We Become Strangers is available in digital format on all major platforms including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://thebleakassembly.bandcamp.com/album/we-become-strangers">We Become Strangers by The Bleak Assembly</a>