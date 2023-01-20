Galati – Alps (Album – Databloem)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Roberto Galati was prolific in 2022. Next to his “Oneiric”-album released Midira Records, the Italian artist also released “Alps” on Databloem. The work is directly inspired by the mountains he was hiking during the pandemic.
Content: The work features 9 songs in the purest Cinematic style of the artist. From tracks moving on crescendo to haunting atmospheres to a kind of dreamy sadness to Experimental sections this work is covering an impressive number of atmospheres and emotions.
+ + + : As commented by the artist “Alps” sounds pretty close to “Oneiric”. There’s a similar Dark-Cinematic approach which I like. The opening piece is a true masterpiece for the way it has been progressively built up. And I also want to mention the title track for its deeply, artistic approach which can’t leave you unmoved. Guitar and electronic effects have been perfectly matched together.
– – – : I was less convinced by some Experimental parts which are a little bit ruining the dreamy effect of the work.
Conclusion: “Alps” sounds as a sonic travel which in a way is perfectly symbolizing the concept behind the work.
Best songs: “Alps”, “Rushing Streams”, “Crevasses And Seracs”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.galatimusic.com / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009453060622
