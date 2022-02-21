The Birthday Massacre – Fascination (Album – Metropolis Records)

Genre/Influences: Goth-Rock, Goth-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: The Birthday Massacre was originally created in 2002. Twenty years later the Canadian formation is unleashing their newest work featuring nine songs. This album has been introduced as being their most intimate work to date.

Content: The Birthday Massacre hasn’t really changed or evolved in style. They just move on composing their very personal interpretation of Goth-Rock, Goth-Pop, Metal-Pop or however you want to call it. The songs remain driven by powerful and merciless guitar play while the electronics inject a melodic and elevating touch to the work. On top of this sonic fusion the charismatic vocals of Chibi bring passion, fragility, and grace.

+ + + : The Birthday Massacre is a band you can’t really compare to others. That’s what makes the band’s strength and power of attraction, but it first of all remains a great composition. It’s a well-crafted and mature production with a judicious balance between mind-blowing guitars and carrying electronics. “Fascination” sounds dark and yet enlightening, menacing and still dreamy! It resulted from a passionate writing process recovered by the natural talent of their vocalist. Everything sounds right and the work features multiple new ‘hits’.

– – – : It’s not the first time the last song of the album can’t fully convince me, but do we have reasons to complain?

Conclusion: The Birthday Massacre moves on composing alluring and powerful music.

Best songs: “Like Fear, Like Love”, “Precious Hearts”, “Stars And Satellites”, “Dreams Of You”, “Fascination”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/TheBirthdayMassacre

Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords