Pro Patria put on hold, Peter V. start new project under his own name with first new release ‘Metropolis’
The Belgian oldschool EBM act Pro Patria is put on hold. In a message to his Bandcamp followers Peter V. (aka PVC) says that “the past year has been difficult for me from a creative point of view. I love making music, but I felt increasingly restrained by the narrow boundaries that EBM allows (…) therefore, Pro Patria will be put on hold for some time, but that doesn’t mean that I won’t be publishing anything anymore.”
Peter V. presents in the same mail a new release, which he will simply publish under his own name (Peter V): “Metropolis”. The reason for this release is very simple, Peter has been dreaming about making a contemporary music score for the 1927 expressionist film by Fritz Lang. The first part of it, “Intro – Schicht – Die Stadt der Arbeiter “, is out now.
He will add the consecutive parts as he finishes them, and in the end he will publish the full movie with his score. Here’s the first part.
