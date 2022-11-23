Stockholm based post-punk outfit A Projection lands all new album on Metropolis: ‘In A Different Light’
The Stockholm based post-punk outfit A Projection is back with an all new album on Metropolis. “In A Different Light” includes the band’s recent singles “Darwin’s Eden”, “No Control”, “Careless” and “Anywhere”. The album also includes contributions from fellow Swede Henrik Linder of Dirty Loops and Sarah Boom of the Brussels-based Turquoise.
Formed in 2013 as a post-punk outfit they are both influenced by The Cure, Joy Division/New Order, Sisters of Mercy, Interpol and Editors, and by electronic acts such as Kraftwerk, Depeche Mode, D.A.F. and compatriots The Knife. The first three albums by the band – “Exit” (2015), “Framework” (2017) and “Section” (2019) – developed from minimalist beginnings into a more accessible sound but with a strict post-punk aesthetic and attitude.
The band recently left the indie oriented Tapete label to join the more electronically leaning Metropolis roster for the release of “Section” resulting in a more synthesizer based style with influences from the 80s and contemporary darkwave.
Below is the video for “Anywhere”.
